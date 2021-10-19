Kellen Moore Reacts To What Tony Romo Said About Him

Tony Romo and Jim Nantz were at Gillette Stadium this past Sunday to cover the Dallas Cowboys‘ matchup against the New England Patriots. During CBS’ broadcast, Romo made an interesting comment about Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Romo, who was teammates with Moore for two seasons, believes the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator will be an NFL head coach next season.

During a press conference on Monday afternoon, Moore responded to that comment from Romo. Unsurprisingly, he didn’t really boast about his success as a play-caller this season.

“Oh, Tony. I love Tony,” Moore told reporters. “I have no thought to that. That’s a long way away.”

Kellen Moore when told of how often Tony Romo has mentioned on the CBS broadcast him being a head coach next season: “Oh, Tony. I love Tony. I have no thought to that. That’s a long way away.” pic.twitter.com/LJ8EpmTL5e — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 18, 2021

Moore is probably not a long way away from becoming a head coach in the NFL. At this rate, several teams will line up at his door with their best offers.

Through the first six weeks of the 2021 season, the Cowboys’ offense looks incredible. Dak Prescott is picking secondaries apart, Ezekiel Elliott looks like he rediscovered his All-Pro form, and role players like Dalton Schultz and Cedrick Wilson are becoming key playmakers in Moore’s system.

Although the majority of the credit in Dallas will go to the head coach and the roster, there’s no doubt that Moore will be a very intriguing coaching candidate next offseason.