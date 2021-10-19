The Spun

Kellen Moore Reacts To What Tony Romo Said About Him

Kellen Moore makes his debut as the Cowboys offensive coordinatorARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 29: Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore of the Dallas Cowboys on the sideline against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter of a NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Tony Romo and Jim Nantz were at Gillette Stadium this past Sunday to cover the Dallas Cowboys‘ matchup against the New England Patriots. During CBS’ broadcast, Romo made an interesting comment about Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Romo, who was teammates with Moore for two seasons, believes the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator will be an NFL head coach next season.

During a press conference on Monday afternoon, Moore responded to that comment from Romo. Unsurprisingly, he didn’t really boast about his success as a play-caller this season.

“Oh, Tony. I love Tony,” Moore told reporters. “I have no thought to that. That’s a long way away.”

Moore is probably not a long way away from becoming a head coach in the NFL. At this rate, several teams will line up at his door with their best offers.

Through the first six weeks of the 2021 season, the Cowboys’ offense looks incredible. Dak Prescott is picking secondaries apart, Ezekiel Elliott looks like he rediscovered his All-Pro form, and role players like Dalton Schultz and Cedrick Wilson are becoming key playmakers in Moore’s system.

Although the majority of the credit in Dallas will go to the head coach and the roster, there’s no doubt that Moore will be a very intriguing coaching candidate next offseason.

