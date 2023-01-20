Kellen Moore Remains Candidate For 1 Head Coaching Job

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Dallas Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore and Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys look on during the first half against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore doesn't have a lot of job interviews lined up at the moment, but he's still on one team's radar.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Panthers will interview Moore for their head-coaching vacancy.

The Panthers' meeting with Moore has been rescheduled due to the tragic death of Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes.

It's unclear when the Panthers will bring Moore in for an interview.

Moore, 34, had an impressive showing during the Cowboys-Buccaneers game on Monday night.

The Cowboys had a balanced attack against the Buccaneers' defense from start to finish. Dak Prescott did an excellent job of executing Moore's offense to perfect, completing 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns.

If Moore can orchestrate another offensive performance like this in the postseason, his résumé will look a lot better heading into his interview with the Panthers.

For now, Moore's focus is on helping the Cowboys defeat the 49ers.