Kellen Moore Has A Great Suggestion For The NFL

The Dallas Cowboys were denied a touchdown in last night’s game when a replay review said quarterback Dak Prescott did not get in on a fourth down goal line sneak

In the end, the play had no impact on the outcome, as Dallas rolled over Philadelphia by three touchdowns. But just in case, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has an idea to prevent such a controversy from popping up again.

When asked by reporters about the play on Tuesday, Moore suggested microchipping the football so it can be easily determined whether or not it broke the plane.

Now, more is not the first person to suggest such an innovation, and he won’t be the last. That doesn’t make his proposal any less valid though.

In a business like the NFL where innovation is key and the outcome of each game means so much, it really is crazy that a more accurate method of spotting the football after plays hasn’t been developed.

Asked about the QB sneak, Kellen Moore says “maybe put a chip in the ball or something.” pic.twitter.com/BSBv26PmhM — David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 28, 2021

The near miss on the Dak play aside, Moore had another strong night calling plays for the Cowboys. There’s a reason why the 33-year-old assistant is seeing his name mentioned as a future head coach.

Moore has a big test ahead of him in Week 4 though, as Dallas will face a rugged Carolina Panthers defense on a short week. Additionally, the Panthers played on Thursday, meaning they will have extra time to prepare for the vaunted Cowboys offense.