Key Cowboys Player Suffered High Ankle Sprain Last Night

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 21: A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Cowboys suffered a hit to their offensive line during Thursday night's game against the Titans. In the third quarter, center Tyler Biadasz suffered an ankle injury.

The current expectation is that Biadasz is dealing with a high ankle sprain.

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys will not have Biadasz for next weekend's game against the Commanders.

Biadasz was spotted in a walking boot after the game was over.

Even though Dallas won't have Biadasz for Week 18, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones is hopeful that he'll be back for the playoffs.

“We feel like he’s got a real chance to make it back for our first playoff game,” Jones said, via Mark Lane of WFAA. “So, we’ll see how that comes along. Obviously, everybody saw the injury on TV. It was a rough-looking deal. He’s had that high ankle before on the same ankle, and believe it or not, when it’s the second time around, those guys tend to recover a little faster, a little quicker than they did the time before. We’ll just have to see."

Biadasz has played in every game for the Cowboys this season.

The Cowboys should have an update on Biadasz once the regular season officially ends.