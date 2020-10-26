At 2-5 on the season, the Dallas Cowboys appear to be going nowhere fast in 2020. But ESPN NFL analyst Keyshawn Johnson believes there’s a dynamic coaching move that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones can make to right the ship.

On Monday’s edition of First Take, Keyshawn recommended that Jones go out and get Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. “If I was Jerry Jones, I’d blow it up and go get Jim Harbaugh,” Keyshawn said.

First Take co-host Stephen A. Smith dismissed his fellow analyst’s suggestion though. Smith said that Harbaugh was a great NFL coach “a long time ago.”

Jim Harbaugh has been a sought after head coaching candidate ever since he left the 49ers. At the time of his departure in 2014, he was 44-19-1 with a 5-3 playoff record and no losing seasons.

But he’s balked at a chance to return despite a myriad of reported offers.

.@keyshawn has a solution for the Dallas Cowboys. "I'd blow it up and go get Jim Harbaugh." pic.twitter.com/HylgHYBTnv — First Take (@FirstTake) October 26, 2020

But as Stephen A. Smith said, it’s been a long time since Harbaugh was a head coach in the NFL. The landscape of the league has changed quite a bit since he last coached for the 49ers.

That isn’t to say that he doesn’t have the chops to get it done in the NFL. Plenty of teams are thriving with head coaches who have come straight out of college.

One way or another though, Jerry Jones is going to have to make a decision about his head coach. He waited 10 years for Jason Garrett to deliver him the goods. He won’t wait nearly as long for Mike McCarthy, or any other coach for that matter.

Do you like Keyshawn Johnson’s suggestion for Dallas?