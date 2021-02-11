Kirk Cousins Reveals His Contract Advice For Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott enters the 2021 offseason with two clear goals in mind. The first will be to recover his strength following surgery for a compound leg fracture. The second is to ink a long-term deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

The 27-year-old started five games under the team’s franchise tag in 2020, earning a whopping $31 million guaranteed. Prescott became just the third quarterback to play with the designation as conversations about an extension stalled out.

Kirk Cousins, one of the other quarterbacks that was placed under the franchise tag, urged the Cowboys field general to use the situation to his advantage. The 32-year-old vet parlayed two seasons of being tagged in Washington into a two-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings in free agency in 2018.

Cousins encouraged Prescott to realize the position he’s in and see that “the franchise tag can be your friend.”

“Well, the only piece I’ve said to him in crossing his path by going back maybe a couple of offseasons was just to make the point that the franchise tag can be your friend; it can be a help to you if that’s the route you choose to go,” Cousins said, via Pro Football Talk. “So, he played on the franchise tag this past year. I think he’s in a great spot now. Everybody knows he can play, and he’s an elite quarterback. Really, the ball is more in the court of the Cowboys and what they want to do going forward. But I think it’s a no-brainer that Dak’s the real deal and is going to have a great career moving forward. He’s in a really good spot.”

Cousins makes an interesting point, but based on Prescott’s past comments, it doesn’t sound like he wants the Cowboys to tag him again. Especially after last season’s gruesome injury, the 27-year-old sounds like he wants some security if he’s to stay in Dallas.

The Cowboys continue to express their desire to keep Prescott as their quarterback, but time is running out. The front office plans to tag the fifth-year player if the two sides can’t reach a deal by the March 9 deadline.

If that becomes the case, Prescott’s long-term future in Dallas could grow murkier headed into the 2021 season.