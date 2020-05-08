Kirk Cousins Has Some Advice For Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Earlier this week, the NFL released its schedules for the upcoming 2020 season. Kansas City and Houston will get the party started with a Thursday night contest on September 10.

After the schedules were released, players from around the league joined various media outlets to talk about their schedules. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins spoke with ESPN on Thursday night.

The conversation eventually shifted from the Vikings’ schedule to Cousins’ advice for players who receive the franchise tag – namely Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

While many players see the franchise tag in a negative light, Cousins said it can also be a good thing. That’s the message he delivered to Prescott after the Cowboys decided to tag the star quarterback.

Here’s what he had to say, via Pro Football Talk:

“Anybody who I run into who’s been franchise tagged, we have one on our team this year in Anthony Harris, I believe the franchise tag can be your friend,” Cousins said on ESPN on Thursday night. “…So my message to Dak, when I saw him midseason last year, was, ‘Hey, whatever happens, don’t be afraid of the tag. It can be your friend, and you can use it to your advantage.'”

Cousins played under the franchise tag twice with the Washington Redskins. He earned over $42 million over those two seasons before signing a deal with the Vikings.

It worked out for Cousins. Now we’ll just have to wait and see what the Cowboys decide to do with Prescott.