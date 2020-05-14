Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is one of the most polarizing players in the NFL. But while he has largely proven his talents on the field, NFL analyst Kurt Warner still has one major question about the Cowboys star.

On Wednesday’s edition of NFL Total Access, Warner questioned Prescott’s ability to carry a team at the most critical moments. He acknowledged that Prescott has done “some really special things” but feels he needs to do more “at the most critical moments.”

“We’ve seen Dak, at times, do some really special things,” Warner said. “Great quarterbacks, championship quarterbacks are guys that can carry a team on their shoulder at the most critical moments in games. That’s where he has to improve. Across the board, he does a lot of things well. But can he lift his team at the biggest moments? Put them on his back and say ‘I can make every single throw at critical moments to help us ascend to a championship team.’ That’s all I need to see from Dak Prescott.”

In four years since going 135th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft, Prescott has started every game and has a 40-24 record. He has never had a losing season, but has only taken Dallas to the playoffs twice.

Primetime presented a bit of a challenge for Prescott and the Cowboys in 2019. They went just 2-3 in primetime games this past season and suffered frustrating late-afternoon losses to the Jets, Patriots and Bills.

Prescott is now poised to play the 2020 season on the franchise tag for the Dallas Cowboys while the two sides try to hammer out a long-term deal.

But it’ll probably be easier for Jerry Jones and company to see things Prescott’s way if he gets them to the playoffs in 2020.