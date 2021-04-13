Kyle Pitts Reacts To Jerry Jones ‘Infatuation’ Report

Former Florida star Kyle Pitts is arguably the most enticing non-quarterback prospect in this year’s draft class. So it’s not a surprise Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has interest in the talented tight end.

ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen reported earlier this year Jones is apparently “infatuated” with Pitts. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, they’re going to have a tough time landing him in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Dallas selects 10th overall later this month. Pitts probably won’t slide past pick No. 7, at the latest. That means the Cowboys would probably have to trade up if they want to land the former Florida tight end.

Regardless, Pitts likes the idea of playing for Jones and the Cowboys. He admitted on “The Rich Eisen Show” this week that “it’s an honor” for Jones to be so interested.

“I actually, I’d rather not read the press clippings,” Pitts told Eisen, via Pro Football Talk. “Until the day comes, I won’t worry about that. Someone did call me and tell me about that. It’s kind of, it’s an honor for him to say that. Dallas is a great team. If I could have the opportunity to play for [the Cowboys], it would be a great thing.”

As much as Jerry Jones like Kyle Pitts, the Cowboys have bigger positions of need–particularly on the defensive side of the ball. The Cowboys have to address their defensive line and secondary concerns through the draft.

Unless Jones works some magic in this month’s draft, Pitts will be playing for another team later this year.