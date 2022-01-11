Kyle Shanahan’s Brutally Honest Admission On Cowboys-49ers Rivalry

The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys have a rich tradition of playoff matchups, but the longtime rivals haven’t met in the postseason since 1995.

That changes this weekend when the Cowboys, seeded third in NFC, host the sixth-seeded 49ers in the wild card round. It will be the third time San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan will face off against Dallas, having done so in the regular season in 2017 and 2020.

Shanahan was in high school the last time the Cowboys and Niners locked horns in the playoffs, but he remembers the two teams’ 1990s showdowns vividly. Unfortunately, his players don’t.

Shanahan was asked today if the current players can appreciate what Niners-Cowboys meant in the 1990s, and he was brutally honest in saying no.

Shanahan said “not at all” when asked if the current players appreciate how big the 49ers/Cowboys rivalry was in the 90s. He talked about how some players were born in the 2000s and don’t get his Wedding Crashers references in team meetings. — Niners Nation (@NinersNation) January 11, 2022

Hey, Shanahan is 42 years old. The only Niner players who might have some memories of Troy Aikman and Michael Irvin facing Steve Young and Jerry Rice are kicker Robbie Gould (39), center Alex Mack (36) and left tackle Trent Williams (33).

Thankfully, no one on either team will need to take a history lesson before they play on Sunday. They just need to focus on trying to write their own chapter in the rivalry.