Jerry Jones Shares Latest On La’el Collins Situation

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La’el Collins last played in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After that game, it was announced that he’d miss fives games due to a missed drug test.

Collins’ representation came out strong after the suspension was announced. His agent Peter Schaffer said that the league “trampled on Collins’ rights” by releasing information on the suspension even after an appeal was filed. They’ve been trying to get it overturned in court.

With the fifth game coming up, it doesn’t look like they’ll be successful in time to really change matters for Collins. The Cowboys travel to the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon.

Jerry Jones, the Cowboys’ owner and general manager, said that he considers Collins out for Sunday. “Frankly, I do not have anything that’s worth noting that would indicate otherwise,” on the attempt to overturn the final week of the suspension.

Dallas has played well, even with La’el Collins out. The team is 4-1, with four straight wins after a narrow loss to the Super Bowl champions in Week 1.

The team has jumped out to a two game lead over the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles, and three games over the New York Giants after blasting that NFC East rival 44-20 last weekend.

Adding another talented lineman like Collins to the mix can only help matters. Dallas has four very winnable games coming up, at the Patriots and Minnesota Vikings, and at home against the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons, before a date with the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 21. The Cowboys could put themselves in prime playoff positioning over the next month or so.

