Latest Dak Prescott Contract Demands Are Reportedly Inaccurate

On Wednesday, new reported details emerged on the contract talks between the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott.

The debate between Prescott and the Cowboys has been the length of the contract. Prescott reportedly wants four years, while Dallas prefers to offer a five-year deal.

Earlier this week, Cowboys reporter Mike Fisher said Prescott will take a five-year deal, if the final year of the deal is for $45 million.

“What Prescott agent Todd France is suggesting is this: Dak will take the four-year framework at $35 million,” Fisher said. “…and if Dallas wants the fifth year, the Cowboys must tack on $45 million more.”

Just a day later, Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap suggested that new report is false. He reported the Cowboys and Prescott have not had meaningful talks for “some time.”

“Per source familiar with Prescott negotiations the report about a 5/175m offer with desire for $45 million in final year isn’t accurate,” he reported. “Have been no meaningful discussions for some time between the sides so seems as if they are as far apart as they were a few months ago.”

Prescott has been one of the winningest quarterbacks since he entered the league.

Although the Cowboys missed the playoffs in 2019, he’s helped to team to two playoff appearances in his first four years in the league.

Prescott had his best season in 2019, racking up nearly 5,000 passing yards and 30 touchdowns.