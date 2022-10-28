LeBron James Says He Gave Up Cowboys Fandom Over Handling Of Protests During National Anthem

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 08: NBA player Lebron James of the Miami Heat throws a football at AT&T Stadium before a Sunday night game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys on September 8, 2013 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

NBA superstar LeBron James has considered himself a Dallas Cowboys fan for the majority of his life. However, he revealed on Thursday that he no longer roots for the franchise.

During an Instagram Live session with Maverick Carter, James was asked if he's still a fan of "America's Team."

James told Carter that he's out on the Cowboys because of how they handled players protesting during the national anthem.

"I had to sit down on the Cowboys man," James said. "It's just things that were going on when guys were kneeling and guys were having the freedom of speech and wanted to do it in a very peaceful manner. A lot of people in they front office and a lot of people that ran the organization was like, 'If you do that around here, then you will never play for this franchise again.' I just didn't think that was appropriate."

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones softened his stance on protests during the national anthem in 2020. Nonetheless, that wasn't enough to win back James' support.

James said he still likes Micah Parsons, Ezekiel Elliott, Trevon Diggs, CeeDee Lamb and others on the Cowboys.

For now though, James is "all in" on the Cleveland Browns.