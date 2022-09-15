Legendary Quarterback Named Possible Signing For Cowboys

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott's thumb injury has left the Dallas Cowboys with a major concern at quarterback.

Although the Cowboys haven't signed another signal-caller at the moment, BetOnline.ag believes there's a slight chance "America's Team" could take a look at a veteran quarterback with ample Super Bowl experience.

At this moment, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has 50/1 odds to sign with the Cowboys. While that is a long shot, the fact that he's even mentioned as an option is interesting.

Roethlisberger retired following the conclusion of the 2021 season. In his final year, he completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 3,740 yards with 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The thought of Roethlisberger signing with the Cowboys is intriguing, but it'll be Cooper Rush who'll fill in for Prescott.

Rush started in one game for the Cowboys last season, leading them to a victory over the Minnesota Vikings. He'll try to have similar success this year.

"You’ve got to go in, you’ve got to make things click as if '4' [Prescott] was in there,” Rush said, via ESPN. “We’ll draw on that experience from last year big time. You know, got my feet wet last year and getting out there [Sunday]. We’ll regroup as a team and a group on offense.”

The Cowboys will face the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday.