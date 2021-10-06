Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch had no problem opening up about the team’s recent decision to release Jaylon Smith this Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking to the media, Vander Esch revealed the one aspect of Smith’s release that really bothered him. He didn’t really appreciate that some fans were relieved that Dallas finally cut ties with Smith.

“What bugs me most about it is when people [who] are on the outside, fans or whoever it might be, they want to say, ‘oh, someone deserves this or someone deserves that,’” Vander Esch said. “They don’t realize that this is literally, like, our livelihoods. We literally could get up and [be] traded the next morning. We literally could be in 50 freakin’ different states. So people need to realize that and people need to realize that what they’re saying is literally just like nonsense. And I think that’s a big problem in the world today, and they need to cut that out.”

Vander Esch also mentioned that some fans don’t take players’ families into account when there’s a trade or release.

Here’s the full response from Vander Esch:

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch on what bothers him about the reaction to the news that the Cowboys released Jaylon Smith: pic.twitter.com/rGZb6sYb6m — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 6, 2021

Smith and Vander Esch formed a really great duo on and off the field for the Cowboys. At the end of the day, though, the NFL is a business and moves like this need to be made sometimes.

The good news for Smith is that it won’t take him very long to find a new home in the NFL. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Green Bay Packers are finalizing a deal with the veteran linebacker.