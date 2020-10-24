Leighton Vander Esch Has Blunt Message For Cowboys Teammates

Shortly after the Dallas Cowboys suffered an embarrassing loss to the Arizona Cardinals on national television, an anonymous member of the team put the coaching staff on blast.

NFL Network reporter Jane Slater was told by an anonymous player on the Cowboys that their coaches “just aren’t good at their jobs.” Another player told Slater “They don’t have any sense of adjusting on the fly.”

Well, it’s safe to say that Leighton Vander Esch was not one of those players that went to the media to bash the coaching staff. On Saturday, the talented linebacker sent a strong message to his teammates.

“I think if you’re going to put it out there and not put your name on it, I think you’re an absolute coward,” Vander Esch told reporters. “Simple as that. Own up to it.”

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch on anonymous player quotes criticizing the coaching staff: "I think if you're going to put it out there and not put your name on it, I think you're an absolute coward. Simple as that. Own up to it." — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 23, 2020

It’s very easy to understand why Vander Esch is frustrated with the leaks to the media.

Even though it’s been a tough season for the Cowboys, they have an excellent chance at winning the NFC East. Players shouldn’t be criticizing Mike McCarthy’s staff after just six games.

This also puts McCarthy in a tough spot since it’s unclear who leaked this information to the media. All we know is that person is now on Vander Esch’s bad side.

Dallas will try to get back in the win column this weekend when it takes on Washington.