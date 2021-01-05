Leighton Vander Esch Sends Clear Message About His Offseason

The Dallas Cowboys finished 6-10 this season, somehow only missing the playoffs by a single game to the Washington Football Team. The season was already off to a disappointing start when Dak Prescott went down with a season-ending injury. From there, it fell apart despite the NFC East being the weakest league in NFL history. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch isn’t taking the upcoming offseason lightly.

While the offense took a while to find itself with Andy Dalton under center, there were flashes of the high-ceiling group that Dallas hoped to field this year, drafting CeeDee Lamb to play alongside Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. The defense, meanwhile was a real struggle all year.

The Cowboys allowed 473 points this season, fifth-most in the NFL this season. It was also by far the worst in the NFC East, with Philadelphia finishing in the middle of the pack, and the Washington Football Team and New York Giants being pretty impressive overall on that side of the ball.

Leighton Vander Esch, a Pro Bowler for the Cowboys as a rookie in 2018, has struggled to stay on the field. This year, he was held to 10 games, recording 60 total tackles and one sack on the season. He broke his collarbone during Week 1, which held him out from Weeks 2 through 5, while an ankle injury kept him out for the team’s final two games.

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch talking about his injuries, says he’s going to train harder this offseason than he ever has. Sounds like he basically plans on living at The Star. “I’m on a mission, and I think all the guys should be too.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 5, 2021

It is no surprise that a hard worker like Leighton Vander Esch would dedicate himself this way after a disappointing season. The Dallas Cowboys will hope there’s even more of this coming from his teammates as we approach 2021.

Of course, the first order of business will be figuring out Dak Prescott and his never ending contract situation.

For his career, Vander Esch has 272 tackles in 35 career NFL games, after being the No. 19 overall pick out of Boise State in the 2018 NFL Draft.

[Jon Machota]