Despite producing at a high level every season, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott feels a bit disrespected by the media. On Wednesday, the former No. 4 overall pick fired off a series of messages on social media for his critics.

Elliott made it known that he doesn’t want to be criticized just so the media can compliment other players, saying “There are a lot of great backs in this league but I don’t understand why the media has to talk down on my game just to uplift other backs.”

Since calling out the media on Twitter, Elliott has received support from current and former players. Earlier today, Alvin Kamara defended Elliott, saying “Lol that’s what the media do brutha.”

The latest player to support Elliott is none other than LeSean McCoy, who appeared on First Take to reveal his pick for best running back in the NFL today. McCoy gave his vote to Elliott due to his consistent production.

“I’m tired of every year a running back has a good year and then people want to crown them as the best,” McCoy said on First Take. “No, Zeke is the best running back. It’s so hard to have a great year over and over again. That’s hard to do, especially when a defense has time to prepare for you. The biggest thing he said that I love is ‘I put up 1,800 yards and 14 touchdowns with no training camp.’ That’s big dog talk.”

LeSean McCoy says Ezekiel Elliott is the best RB in the league. "Zeke is the best running back … I think [Saquon Barkley is] number three right now. I think number two is McCaffrey." pic.twitter.com/BuzG2zvmAz — First Take (@FirstTake) July 16, 2020

The numbers would say that Christian McCaffrey was by far the best running back in the NFL last season. On the other hand, McCoy does bring up a good point about being consistent.

Dallas fans should expect a highly-motivated Elliott this upcoming season.