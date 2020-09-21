The Dallas Cowboys thought they had veteran offensive lineman Jared Veldheer lined up to join the team, but the 33-year-old has instead decided to retire.

Veldheer, who last played for the Green Bay Packers last season, worked out for the Cowboys last week. Dallas is in need of some added depth up front with Tyron Smith, La’el Collins and Cameron Erving battling injuries.

While the Cowboys expected Veldheer to sign with them, he opted to call it a career instead, ESPN’s Todd Archer reported. Dallas is also looking at bringing back former guard Ron Leary, who is working out with the team today.

A third-round pick of the Oakland Raiders in 2010, Veldheer played in 120 games and made 113 starts for the Packers, Raiders, Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos.

We would expect the Cowboys to continue to comb the waiver wire looking for offensive line help, especially if Smith is going to miss more time.

Coming off an insane 40-39 comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week, Dallas will take on the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday afternoon.