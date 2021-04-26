Longtime Dallas Cowboys Star Announces His Retirement

There’s big news out of Big D this morning as one of the Dallas Cowboys‘ longest tenured players is announcing his retirement.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, 11-year veteran linebacker Sean Lee has told ESPN that he is retiring. Injuries have hindered Lee throughout his career, and cost him 16 games over the past three years.

But when healthy, Lee was one of the most consistent tacklers the Cowboys have had in decades. During his 11 seasons, Lee made the Pro Bowl twice and was a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2016.

Sean Lee finishes his career with 802 tackles, 60 tackles for loss, 15 QB hits, 4.0 sacks, 14 interceptions, 30 passes defended, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 118 games. Lee also holds the Cowboys single-game tackles record with 22 against the New York Giants in 2016.

After 11 seasons with the Cowboys, linebacker Sean Lee tells ESPN he is retiring. Injuries marked his career, but he was a two-time Pro Bowler and was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2016 and the unquestioned leader of the defense.https://t.co/DOICS1iVqq — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) April 26, 2021

Sadly, Sean Lee may wind up being remembered more for his struggles to stay healthy than his dominance on the field.

Lee missed 10 games in 2012, five games in 2013, the entire 2014 season with a torn ACL, eight games between 2015 and 2016 (during which he made two Pro Bowls anyway), and missed 16 games in his final three seasons.

We may never know for sure how good Lee might have been had he been able to stay healthy. We may not know how good the Cowboys defense could have been if he had been a part of it more either.

Good luck in retirement, Sean!