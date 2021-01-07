Look: Amari Cooper Reveals He Underwent Surgery

Last weekend, the Dallas Cowboys lost their final game of the regular season to the New York Giants.

With a win, the Cowboys could have made the playoffs with a Washington Football Team loss. Neither happened, so Cowboys players will have a few extra weeks to gear up for the 2021 season.

For some, that means spending extra time with family. For others, that means attending to injuries accrued over the course of the season.

Star wide receiver Amari Cooper posted a few photos on social media that took fans by surprise. He took to Instagram with a photo showing him in a boot with the caption “surgery was a success.”

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver posted this on his Instagram story on Thursday. "Surgery was a success." (via @AmariCooper9) pic.twitter.com/P1zz4bkCRt — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) January 7, 2021

Although Cooper wasn’t listed on the injury report over the final few weeks of the season, he was obviously nagged by an ankle issue. Cooper dealt with a nagging ankle issue dating back to last season and could have had the surgery to correct something that has been bothering him for some time.

During Sunday’s game against the Giants, he was tackled awkwardly, which also could have led to the surgery.

Cooper finished the 2020 season with a career-high 92 receptions for 1,114 yards and five touchdowns. He was dominant during the early portion of the season before quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending leg injury.

Cooper could be healthier than ever heading into the 2021 season.