Look: Andrew Whitworth Alludes Cowboys Called Him After Tyron Smith Injury

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with Andrew Whitworth #77 following Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

During Thursday night's preseason game between the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers, four-time Pro Bowl offensive line Andrew Whitworth was asked if his phone has been ringing lately.

Whitworth has been linked to the Dallas Cowboys this week because All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith went down with a very serious injury.

When asked if NFL teams have been calling his phone, Whitworth hinted at the Cowboys showing interest in him.

“It has,” Whitworth said. “I mean, obviously, there’s been some things with the Cowboys and losing Tyron Smith. It’s just an awful deal. He's such a great player, and a guy I’ve always loved watching play. It’s been a busy day of answering calls. The problem is they’re calling and texting the wrong person. They need to be texting and calling Melissa Whitworth and the kids, because they have final approval on whether I’m ever going to play football again.”

Following the game, Whitworth went on Twitter to clarify his comments.

"Not what I said," Whitworth tweeted. "I said I answered calls and text from people all day since the injury. Begging me to go to the cowboys! Thx."

Whitworth retired following the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

If Whitworth returns for the 2022 season, it'll need to be the right situation.