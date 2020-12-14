Look: Andy Dalton Reacts To Beating The Bengals On Sunday

Sunday was a good day for Andy Dalton.

The Dallas Cowboys beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, 30-7, to improve to 4-9 on the season. It was Dalton’s first game against his old team. The former Bengals quarterback threw for two touchdowns in the win in Cincinnati.

Dalton and his wife, JJ, were able to enjoy the win in Cincinnati together.

“For both of us, it was just pure joy,” Dalton said. “After the touchdown, knowing we were going to win this game — I’m not the only one dealing with some emotions. I think she was probably dealing with some more emotions with everything. But I think it’s a moment that both of us will never forget just knowing that we were going to win this game and got to share that.”

Dalton took to Instagram late on Sunday night to celebrate the win.

“Today was a good day…” he wrote.

Dalton spent nearly a decade in Cincinnati before getting released last offseason. The Bengals released their longtime quarterback to make way for No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Joe Burrow.

The Cowboys signed Dalton to a sizable one-year contract to back up Dak Prescott. Of course, Dalton has been pushed into starting duty following Prescott’s injury.

Dallas will look to improve to 5-9 on the season next weekend against San Francisco.