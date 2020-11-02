Look: Ben DiNucci’s Girlfriend Wishes Him Luck Before First Start

It’s Ben DiNucci time for the Dallas Cowboys.

The rookie quarterback out of James Madison University in Virginia will make his first-career NFL start on Sunday night. DiNucci is filling in for the injured Dak Prescott and the concussed Andy Dalton. The first-year quarterback started the year at No. 3 on the depth chart, but he’s quickly risen to starter thanks to some unfortunate circumstances.

DiNucci joked with Prescott at the Cowboys’ facility this week.

“Actually saw [Dak] yesterday before we were going out to practice,” DiNucci told local media on Thursday. “He’s in great spirits. Kind of just walked up to him and said, ‘Hey this isn’t what you said my rookie year was going to be like.’ He laughed and gave me a hug and just said, ‘We’ve talked about this. Go out there and do you. Take completions. Trust the guys around you. You’ll be great. Don’t overthink it. Football’s football.'”

DiNucci’s friends and family members are clearly pumped for the quarterback’s opportunity. The rookie quarterback’s girlfriend, Bryn Decker, posted a cool message on her Instagram Story before kickoff on Sunday evening.

DiNucci will need all the support he can get on Sunday night, but the Cowboys’ players have confidence in the rookie QB.

“He definitely has a little s–t to him,” Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said. “Confidence. He takes command of the huddle and that’s great especially coming from a young guy since you honestly don’t know, he hadn’t played any snaps in this league up until last week.”

“He looked good. If I had to describe it in one word, I’d say he looks comfortable. It seems like he’s a confident guy. He has a little bit more velocity (behind his throws),” Amari Cooper told Cowboys reporters on Friday afternoon.

Now, DiNucci will get the chance to prove himself in a game.

The Cowboys and the Eagles are set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. The game will be on NBC.