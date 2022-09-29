Look: Cooper Rush, Wife Announce Big Personal News

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 26: Cooper Rush #10 of the Dallas Cowboys drops back to pass against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

This September will go down as a month that Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush will never forget.

On the field, Rush is having a lot of success as the starting quarterback of the Cowboys. He has a 2-0 record this year with wins over the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants.

On Monday night, Rush completed 21-of-31 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown at MetLife Stadium.

Off the field, Rush's wife Lauryn just announced that they're expecting a baby in March.

Lauryn Rush shared this exciting news with her followers on Instagram.

Rush's followers are obviously thrilled about this news.

"So exciting!! Wishing mother and baby good health," one person replied.

Another person wrote, "I’m so excited for you guys. We love you and your growing crew."

Cooper and Lauryn already have a daughter together. Their family will expand to four members this upcoming spring.

Congratulations to the Rush family.