Look: Cowboys, 49ers Get Heated During Pregame Warmups

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Things got a little bit chippy during warmups before today's Cowboys-Niners NFC Divisional Round game.

Dallas kicker Brett Maher was out very early to begin his pregame routine. Maher is coming off a 1-for-5 performance on extra points in Monday's Wild Card win over Tampa Bay, so it makes sense that he would want some extra time to prepare today.

Once some Niners players took the field, however, there was some tension. San Francisco specialists took exception to Maher being on their side of the field and briefly stopped him from kicking.

Eventually, cooler heads prevailed and Maher was allowed to kick again.

These two franchises have a history together going back decades, and this is the second year in a row they've met in the playoffs.

It's not surprising that things are intense even before the action starts.

Cowboys-Niners will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.