Look: Cowboys Almost Scored On Insane Play Before Halftime

The Dallas Cowboys currently lead the Los Angeles Chargers 14-11 at halftime. They nearly pulled ahead by more on an incredible final play of the first half.

With two seconds left in the second quarter and the ball on their own 49, Dallas needed a miracle to get into the end zone, and the almost got one.

Quarterback Dak Prescott avoided the rush and stepped up to hit wide receiver CeeDee Lamb underneath on the left side of the field at the Chargers’ 45. Lamb juked two defenders and turned back toward the middle, where he suddenly found nothing but green space.

Lamb took it all the way down to the 16-yard-line, with running back Ezekiel Elliott trailing the play on his right. As Lamb was about to be tackled, he pitched to Elliott who looked like he had a clear path to the end zone.

Fortunately for the Chargers, a hustling Derwin James pushed Elliott out of bounds inside the five, averting disaster.

The @dallascowboys ALMOST pulled it off before the half… 📺: #DALvsLAC on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/8pFpBEyadK — NFL (@NFL) September 19, 2021

There’s been plenty of action in this game so far. Both quarterbacks, Prescott and Justin Herbert, have looked sharp overall but have also coughed the ball up on interceptions. Both teams are also running the ball efficiently.

The second half is underway at SoFi Stadium. You can watch the action on CBS.