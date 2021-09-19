The Spun

Look: Cowboys Almost Scored On Insane Play Before Halftime

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott against the Rams.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys currently lead the Los Angeles Chargers 14-11 at halftime. They nearly pulled ahead by more on an incredible final play of the first half.

With two seconds left in the second quarter and the ball on their own 49, Dallas needed a miracle to get into the end zone, and the almost got one.

Quarterback Dak Prescott avoided the rush and stepped up to hit wide receiver CeeDee Lamb underneath on the left side of the field at the Chargers’ 45. Lamb juked two defenders and turned back toward the middle, where he suddenly found nothing but green space.

Lamb took it all the way down to the 16-yard-line, with running back Ezekiel Elliott trailing the play on his right. As Lamb was about to be tackled, he pitched to Elliott who looked like he had a clear path to the end zone.

Fortunately for the Chargers, a hustling Derwin James pushed Elliott out of bounds inside the five, averting disaster.

There’s been plenty of action in this game so far. Both quarterbacks, Prescott and Justin Herbert, have looked sharp overall but have also coughed the ball up on interceptions. Both teams are also running the ball efficiently.

The second half is underway at SoFi Stadium. You can watch the action on CBS.

