Look: Cowboys Appear To Get Away With Blatant Penalty vs. Washington

On Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys took the field for a divisional contest against the Washington Football Team.

Dallas wasted no time getting on the board. Star quarterback Dak Prescott found running back Ezekiel Elliott out of the backfield for a short touchdown pass to give Dallas a 7-0 lead.

The Cowboys got the ball after a Washington punt and went right down the field for a second touchdown. That gave Dallas a 14-0 lead, but fans quickly pointed out a blatant penalty missed by the officials.

On a third-and-6, Prescott dropped back to pass and found Amari Cooper for a 10-yard gain that picked up the first down. And yet, the play should have been flagged for ineligible man downfield.

The Cowboys had an offensive lineman four yards past the line of scrimmage – which should have resulted in a penalty.

Here’s a look.

Not illegal man downfield? lololol pic.twitter.com/IGRdcXoW9p — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) December 27, 2021

Dallas may have picked up the first down following the penalty anyway. However, it’s a pretty egregious miss for the officials during tonight’s game.

If Washington stops Dallas on a third-and-long, it could be a completely different game. As it stands now, the Cowboys hold a commanding 21-0 lead.

Did Dallas get away with one here?