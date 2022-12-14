Look: Cowboys Cheerleader's Christmas Photo Going Viral

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Cowboys cheerleader Kleine Powell is clearly enjoying the holiday season.

Earlier this month, Powell shared a photo on Instagram of her wearing a Christmas-themed outfit. Her belt included a few stars in honor of the Cowboys.

Powell's caption for the post said, "Heard my *presents* was requested tonight at the Star."

This post from Powell received over 3,500 likes.

Powell's followers are quite fond of this picture.

"All I want for Christmas is to see you soon," one follower said.

Another follower commented, "What a queen."

Powell has been sharing photos on Instagram throughout the 2022 season. She had a celebration post after the Cowboys defeated the Texans on Sunday.

There's just one home game remaining on the Cowboys' schedule. They'll host the Eagles on Dec. 24.

Powell and the rest of the cheerleaders for the Cowboys should be amped up for that game.