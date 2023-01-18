Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders Went Viral During Playoff Win

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On Monday night, the Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had arguably the best performance of his NFL career. He had 305 passing yards, 24 rushing yards and five total touchdowns.

The cheerleaders for the Cowboys were obviously pleased with the team's performance in Tampa.

The official Instagram account for "America's Sweethearts" posted a video on Instagram with this caption: "We had so much fun cheering on the ‘Boys with y’all last night."

Check it out:

It has to be fun cheering on the Cowboys, especially when they play up to their potential like they did on Monday night.

Next up for the Cowboys is a showdown with the 49ers. They'll square off in Santa Clara on Sunday night.

We'll see if the Cowboys can extend their playoff run and reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1996.