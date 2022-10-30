Look: Cowboys Fans Furious With Missed Penalty On Sunday

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys lead the Chicago Bears 28-17 early in the third quarter, but that doesn't mean fans don't have something to complain about from the first half.

Many Dallas diehards were furious that the officials appeared to miss a blatant holding penalty against Bears right tackle Riley Reiff, who executed a takedown of Cowboys pass rusher Dante Fowler.

"Holding appears to no longer be a penalty against the Cowboys," said Joey Hayden of the Dallas News. "This one wasn't even against Micah Parsons."

"I try to refrain from criticizing the referees. I believe they get it right most of the time and/or balancing out. With that said, good grief, this was egregious," one fan said in response.

"Came to Twitter to make sure I wasn't the only one who saw that, Fields gets sacked for 6 yards without that hold and this drive is done," added another.

However, Bears fans aren't trying to hear any of it, saying that the refs missed what happened to one of their players, offensive lineman Teven Jenkins.

"Refs aren't calling anything today. They ripped off Jenkins helmet at the line lol," one said.

You can catch the second half of Cowboys-Bears on FOX.