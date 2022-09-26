Look: Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Monday's Lineup News

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 02: A detail photo of a Dallas Cowboys helmet before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Cowboys Stadium on December 2, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

In one of the more... interesting lineup decisions that the Dallas Cowboys could make before their Monday night clash with the New York Giants, the Cowboys decided to put all-world offensive tackle Jason Peters in a unique spot.

According to Giants insider Jordan Schultz, Peters is going to play guard for the Cowboys against the Giants tonight. Furthermore, he'll be playing on a snap count and likely won't play the full game.

This will be Peters' first game of the season after missing the first two weeks while acclimating to the Cowboys' offense. But it's not the position he was expected to play.

Peters has played the overwhelming majority of his 17-year NFL career at offensive tackle. There have only been a few instances where he has shifted to guard when the teams he played for were short-handed.

Cowboys fans are perplexed by this move and are starting to complain that the Cowboys are basically giving up on the season already:

The Dallas Cowboys got a big injury hit early in the season when star left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a serious injury that will sideline him until halfway through the season. The team quickly made rookie first-round pick Tyler Smith their new starter, but needed to get reinforcements.

Jason Peters was chosen to be that reinforcement and help Smith through the anticipated learning curve.

But Peters' real value comes from his on-field dominance, and if the Cowboys aren't using Peters properly, they're basically hamstringing themselves.

Are the Cowboys being smart with how they're using Peters in this case?