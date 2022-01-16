Look: Cowboys Have 1-Word Towel On Every Seat Today

The Dallas Cowboys have one goal in mind for this afternoon’s playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. It can be seen clearly displayed on every seat at AT&T Stadium.

Fans in attendance at Jerry World will be presented with free towels as part of a “white out” for today’s wild card matchup. Every towel has “Victory” printed on it in blue letters, along with the Cowboys’ star logo.

Check it out.

Cowboys towels on every seat pic.twitter.com/Zzan2w8TuF — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 16, 2022

After going 6-10 in 2020, the Cowboys responded with a 12-5 showing this season, winning the NFC East for the first time in three years in the process. Dallas earned the No. 3 seed in the conference playoffs.

San Francisco, meanwhile, finished 10-7 to secure the No. 6 seed. The 49ers clinched a playoff berth on the final week of the season with an overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Kickoff for Cowboys-49ers is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. CBS will broadcast the action.