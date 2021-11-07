Look: Cowboys Have Special Guest At This Afternoon’s Game

On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys hosted the Denver Broncos with a special guest in the stadium.

President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, were on the field for the coin flip before the game. There was a huge round of applause for the couple when they were shown in the big screen.

“President George W. Bush and wife, Laura, join the Cowboys captains Amari Cooper, Randy Gregory and Jeremy Sprinkle for the coin flip,” Cowboys reporter Todd Archer said.

President George W. Bush and wife, Laura, join the Cowboys captains Amari Cooper, Randy Gregory and Jeremy Sprinkle for the coin flip. pic.twitter.com/780Eo7ECQM — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 7, 2021

Earlier this week it was revealed the Cowboys would be wearing a new helmet.

As a tribute to the Salute to Service program, the Cowboys will be wearing a red stripe on their helmet. It’s the first time the team will do so in 45 years, according to one Cowboys insider.

“The Cowboys will wear a red stripe on their helmets for the first time since 1976 on Sunday as part of the Salute to Service program and the Medal of Honor Museum,” Cowboys reporter Todd Archer reported. “Eight Medal of Honor recipients will be in attendance and will be on the field for ceremonies at halftime.”

Dallas and Denver are tied at 0 in the first quarter.