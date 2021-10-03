Look: Cowboys Get Extremely Lucky Break From Referees

The Dallas Cowboys are out to a 13-7 lead over the Carolina Panthers, thanks in part to a fortuitous ruling from the officials.

On Dallas’ second touchdown drive, Dak Prescott completed a pass to tight end Dalton Schultz, who was dropped on a perfect form tackle by Panthers defensive back Jeremy Chinn. It looked like Chinn dislodged the ball as he made the hit as well.

However, the refs ruled Schultz’s forward progress was stopped and allowed the Cowboys to maintain possession. Prescott would later find Blake Jarwin, Schultz’s tight end partner, for a touchdown to put the home team ahead by six.

The up-close replay of the Schultz non-fumble can be seen below. Brutal break for Carolina.

“How is that forward progress?” Jeremy Chinn robbed. Great tackle. pic.twitter.com/4o3bzBIUvF — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) October 3, 2021

They say football is a game of inches, and that play is certainly a prime example. Panthers fans have a reason to be angry right now.

Their team is still in position to win this game though. It’s only midway through the second quarter, and Carolina is driving in Dallas territory, looking to tie or take the lead.