Look: Cowboys Get Extremely Lucky Break From Referees

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on the field.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys on the sideline in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are out to a 13-7 lead over the Carolina Panthers, thanks in part to a fortuitous ruling from the officials.

On Dallas’ second touchdown drive, Dak Prescott completed a pass to tight end Dalton Schultz, who was dropped on a perfect form tackle by Panthers defensive back Jeremy Chinn. It looked like Chinn dislodged the ball as he made the hit as well.

However, the refs ruled Schultz’s forward progress was stopped and allowed the Cowboys to maintain possession. Prescott would later find Blake Jarwin, Schultz’s tight end partner, for a touchdown to put the home team ahead by six.

The up-close replay of the Schultz non-fumble can be seen below. Brutal break for Carolina.

They say football is a game of inches, and that play is certainly a prime example. Panthers fans have a reason to be angry right now.

Their team is still in position to win this game though. It’s only midway through the second quarter, and Carolina is driving in Dallas territory, looking to tie or take the lead.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.