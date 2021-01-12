The Dallas Cowboys made a key hire Monday evening, tabbing former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn to be their new defensive coordinator.

Quinn’s last stint as a defensive coordinator came with the Seattle Seahawks in 2013-14. During those two years, he led the “Legion of Boom” secondary, along with a ferocious front seven, to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances and one title.

It might be tough to ask Quinn to repeat that in Dallas, at least to start off his tenure, but news of his hire has at least left a positive impression on one of the Cowboys’ major defensive contributors.

Defensive tackle Antwaun Woods expressed his approval for Quinn on Twitter tonight.

Quinn is taking over a Dallas defense that was abysmal during the 2020 season. In order for him to foster massive improvement in one year, Quinn will need two things to happen.

First, he’ll have to hope that the team will add some reinforcements on defense in free agency and the draft. And secondly, Quinn must be able to maximize whatever talent he has in his 4-3 system, which is similar to the one Dallas used under Rod Marinelli and Kris Richard.

The defense never took to Nolan’s new scheme in 2020, and it showed.