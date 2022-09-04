Look: Cowboys Season Preview Newspaper Cover Is Going Viral

FRISCO, TEXAS - JANUARY 08: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talk with the media during a press conference at the Ford Center at The Star on January 08, 2020 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

As usual, the Dallas Cowboys enter the 2022 season with high expectations.

The Cowboys won the NFC East last year, and even though the team suffered a first-round playoff defeat, owner Jerry Jones' confidence hasn't eroded, at least not publicly.

But, as there always is in the NFL, there are questions about the 'Boys. Dallas lost multiple key players this offseason, and then saw left tackle Tyron Smith suffer a serious leg injury in practice this summer. He is expected to miss most of the season.

With one week left before the opener, the Dallas Morning News released a creative cover illustration depicting where things stand with the Cowboys. The graphic features an up and down escalator, with Smith going down alongside La'el Collins, Amari Cooper and other players who left the team, and current players going up.

"The illustration cover of the ⁦@dallasnews⁩ football section features #Cowboys stars on the up escalator with those absent on the down." said ESPN's Ed Werder on Twitter. "Jerry Jones and Mike McCarty upstairs and a ⁦@SeanPayton ⁩ figure waiting down below. Next Sunday it’s #Bucs at #Cowboys Week 1."

Payton, of course, has been the subject of endless speculation surrounding the Cowboys for some time. Many expect Jones to pursue the former Dallas assistant and New Orleans Saints head coach if Mike McCarthy falters in 2022.

As for the Philadelphia Eagles mascot about to hop on the escalator, that could either represent longtime Eagle offensive lineman Jason Peters, who could be joining the Cowboys soon, or the fact that the Eagles are the Cowboys' primary challenger in the division.

Dallas will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers one week from today in the season opener.