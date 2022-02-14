Look: Cowboys Star Has 3-Word Reaction To Super Bowl

Micah Parsons is ready to play in a Super Bowl after taking one in on Sunday evening.

Parsons watched the Los Angeles Rams take down the Cincinnati Bengals to win their first championship in two decades.

After the game, the Dallas Cowboys pass-rusher let it be known that he hopes to be in that game next season.

Parsons had an incredible rookie season for Dallas. He finished with 84 total tackles (64 solo), plus had 13 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Those numbers got him the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year award at the NFL Awards last week. Parsons also finished second in the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award to T.J. Watt.

He’ll be one of the favorites to win that latter award next season due to how great he already is.

The Cowboys will have to show up in the postseason if they have any shot of going on a championship run. Dallas hasn’t gotten to a Super Bowl, let alone an NFC Championship Game since 1995.

If the franchise gets similar results next season, there could be major changes that happen.