Look: Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Calls Out Draymond Green

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 25: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium on November 25, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has struggled so much in this year's NBA Finals that players from other professional sports leagues are calling him out.

On Friday night, Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons had a brutally honest reaction to Green's disappointing stat line.

Parsons, the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year in the NFL, claims he can put up better numbers for the Warriors than Green.

"Man F that!! Warriors sign me to a 10-day contract," Parsons tweeted. "I can put up better numbers in them minutes than this!"

Green finished Game 4 with two points, nine rebounds and eight assists. He made a few crucial plays down the stretch after being benched by Steve Kerr.

Despite his recent struggles, Green knows that he needs to keep his head up if he wants to get out of this slump.

"I had to keep my head in the game and whenever I went back in, try to make some plays," Green said, via ESPN. "That was just my mindset."

A bounce-back performance in Game 5 would certainly silence some of Green's critics.