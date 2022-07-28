Look: Cowboys Star Trolls Texas At Training Camp

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 27: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates his second half touchdown with Dak Prescott #4 while playing the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on September 27, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb sure knows how to make an entrance.

Lamb flashed the Horns Down gesture when he arrived for the first practice of training camp on Wednesday.

Of course, Lamb is no stranger to using a Horns Down gesture in public. He played college football for Texas' biggest rival, Oklahoma.

And yet, there's still something cool about seeing the Oklahoma-Texas rivalry carry over to the NFL.

Here's the video of Lamb arriving to training camp:

Lamb is entering his third season with the Cowboys. Last year, Lamb had 79 catches for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns.

With Amari Cooper no longer on the roster, Lamb will be asked to lead Dallas' receiving corps. He's looking forward to that opportunity.

"That's a lot to take in. It kind of happened so fast, but I feel like that's a situation I'm ready to take on," he said. "Obviously, I hold myself to a high standard already, but obviously, at this moment, there's nothing else you can really do but take it on. That's the energy I have."

There'll be plenty of eyes on Lamb this fall, especially when the Cowboys kick off the regular season at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.