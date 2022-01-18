Look: Cowboys Tight End Has Message For The Fans

Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers in a Wild Card game at AT&T Stadium.

It was a tough loss for the Cowboys, who entered the game as a slight favorite. Star quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense struggled to get much going in the first half.

They eventually settled in late in the game, but it was too little, too late at that point. In the end, the 49ers held on for a 23-17 victory – albeit not without a little bit of controversy.

Following the game, tight end Dalton Schultz took to social media with a message for Cowboys fans.

“When you pour everything you have into something, it hurts the most when you come up short,” he said. “Cowboys Nation, I know it’s not the outcome any of us wanted, but thank you for all the support this year.”

Schultz saved his best season in the league for the right time. Playing on the final year of his rookie contract, he racked up 78 receptions for 808 yards and a team-leading eight touchdowns receptions.

He’ll be in high demand as free agency kicks off unless the Cowboys can lock him in with a new deal.