Look: Cowboys Wide Receiver Appears To Be Injured

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys' receiving corps will be a bit shorthanded for OTAs this week. That's because James Washington was spotted in a walking boot.

At this time, the specifics of Washington's injury are unknown. In an interview with Cowboys Country, however, he said the walking boot is simply a precautionary measure.

"I really just went home one night after working out and it didn't feel quite right," Washington said. "It's nothing serious - more precautionary. I'm sure I'll be back next week.''

The Cowboys signed Washington to a one-year contract in March. The hope is that he'll revitalize his career in his home state of Texas.

Washington was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. During his four-year stint with the team, the Oklahoma State product had 114 catches for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns.

If healthy, Washington will be the No. 3 wide receiver on the Cowboys' depth chart.

With Amari Cooper no longer on the roster, Washington has to be a serviceable option alongside Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb.