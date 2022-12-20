Look: Cowboys Wide Receiver Has Warning For Cornerbacks

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 30: A general view after the Dallas Cowboys scored a touchdown against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Cowboys bolstered their receiving corps this month by signing T.Y. Hilton. He has not yet made his debut for Dallas.

When the time comes for Hilton to suit up for the Cowboys this season, he expects to make some noise.

Hilton told reporters that he can still run at a high level. If opposing cornerbacks underestimate his athleticism, he'll make them pay.

"I can still run, so if you think you're just gonna come up there and play press man-to-man and not get ran by, then you're crazy," Hilton said.

Hilton's status for Week 16 is unknown at the moment. The Pro Bowler said he's working hard to get up to speed.

"Right now, I feel good," Hilton said. "I got the offense down pat. I've been studying 10 hours a day, so I got that down. I feel good."

Since entering the league in 2012, Hilton has hauled in 631 passes for 9,691 yards and 53 touchdowns.

Perhaps the Cowboys will unleash Hilton this Saturday against the Eagles.