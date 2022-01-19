Look: Dak Prescott Apologizes For What He Said About Officials

Over the weekend, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott made headlines with a comment he made about the officials from Sunday’s game.

Following the loss, Cowboys fans threw objects onto the field, expressing their anger with the officiating crew. After learning fans threw objects at the officials, Dak responded, “Credit to them.”

On Tuesday night, Dak took to Twitter to apologize for what he said on Sunday night after the game. “I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday,” he said.

“I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair,” he continued. “[Prescott holds] the NFL Officials in the highest regard and have always respected their professionalism and the difficulty of their jobs. The safety of everyone who attends a game or participates on the field of a sporting event is a very serious matter. That was a mistake on my behalf, and I am sorry.”

I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday. I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair. — Dak Prescott (@dak) January 19, 2022

Prescott will likely receive a hefty fine from the NFL for his comments, even with the apology. He knows what he said was wrong and all he can do now is apologize and strive to do better in the future.

He and the Cowboys face a lengthy offseason with more questions about the team’s lack of playoff success.

Can they turn it around in 2022?