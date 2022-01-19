The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Dak Prescott Apologizes For What He Said About Officials

Cowboys quarterback Dak PrescottARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 02: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after completing a pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott made headlines with a comment he made about the officials from Sunday’s game.

Following the loss, Cowboys fans threw objects onto the field, expressing their anger with the officiating crew. After learning fans threw objects at the officials, Dak responded, “Credit to them.”

On Tuesday night, Dak took to Twitter to apologize for what he said on Sunday night after the game. “I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday,” he said.

“I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair,” he continued. “[Prescott holds] the NFL Officials in the highest regard and have always respected their professionalism and the difficulty of their jobs. The safety of everyone who attends a game or participates on the field of a sporting event is a very serious matter. That was a mistake on my behalf, and I am sorry.”

Prescott will likely receive a hefty fine from the NFL for his comments, even with the apology. He knows what he said was wrong and all he can do now is apologize and strive to do better in the future.

He and the Cowboys face a lengthy offseason with more questions about the team’s lack of playoff success.

Can they turn it around in 2022?

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.