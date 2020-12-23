Look: Dak Prescott Got His Teammates A Special Christmas Gift

The Dallas Cowboys are looking good heading into Christmas, and quarterback Dak Prescott appears to have brought the holiday cheer to AT&T Stadium.

In a recent Instagram video, Dak revealed that he got a big present for all of his Cowboys teammates. He bought a set of Segway go-karts for them to ride.

“Yes sir, Merry Christmas!” Dak said in the video. “New Segways. Big shoutout. Working on it.”

Dak Prescott has been maintaining a positive attitude these past few months as he recovers from his devastating leg injury. He’s been supporting his team the entire way as they battle tooth and nail to stay alive in the playoff race.

Looks like Dak Prescott got his Cowboys teammates Segway go karts for Christmas pic.twitter.com/vwbFW5ghBU — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 23, 2020

Dak’s team got a big boost to their playoff hopes in Week 15. Their win over the San Francisco 49ers without Ezekiel Elliott, combined with losses by all of their NFC East rivals, puts them within a game of the division-leading Washington Football Team.

The Cowboys quarterback has remained a strong presence in the Cowboys facilities even as he rehabs from his injury.

His attitude is clearly contagious, as the Cowboys have rarely allowed a loss to get them down in recent months.

On and off the football field, Dak Prescott is simply invaluable to the Dallas Cowboys.

Hopefully Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recognizes that in the coming months and give him the long-term contract he’s sought for so long.