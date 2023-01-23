Look: Dak Prescott Made A Big Promise After Sunday's Loss

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after a play against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott tossed two interceptions in Dallas' 19-12 NFC Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Those two giveaways made it 17 interceptions in 14 games for Prescott this season. The veteran signal caller threw 15 in 12 regular season contests after throwing only 14 in 21 regular season games in 2020 and 2021.

Speaking with reporters postgame, Prescott vowed to tame his INT habit in 2023 and beyond.

“The number it has gotten to is ridiculous. I can promise it will never get this high again,’’ Prescott said, via ESPN's Ed Werder. “I promise it.’’

Both of Prescott's interceptions came in the first half and led directly to points for the 49ers. The first one, grabbed by cornerback Deommodore Lenoir in Dallas territory, set up Robbie Gould's first field goal of the game, which put San Francisco ahead 3-0 in the first quarter.

Prescott threw his second pick right to linebacker Fred Warner before halftime with the Cowboys driving deep in San Francisco's half of the field. The Niners turned that into a Gould field goal as time expired to build a 9-6 lead at halftime.

For the day, Prescott finished 23-of-37 for 206 yards, one touchdown and the two INTs.