Look: Dak Prescott Reacts To Controversial Jerry Jones Photo

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 10: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 and team owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys hug each other during pregame warm ups prior to the start of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on August 10, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was asked about a 1957 photo of Jerry Jones that's making headlines.

The photo of Jones shows him looking over a crowd of white students who were trying to block six Black students from entering North Little Rock High School.

Lakers star LeBron James called out the media for not asking many questions about Jones' involvement in this photo.

Prescott didn't have as passionate of a speech about this photo, but he did give a thoughtful response.

"Obviously we can be more empathetic and give grace to one another, regardless of race," Prescott said. "From the times we've come from to where we are now, thinking about the growth we've had. That's who l am, how I think, optimistic. I mean a guy who is completely biracial, Black and white, it's easy for me to speak on race on one side or another. And | don’t always, hmm how do I say this, I don't know if I've fully processed it all the way, honestly. I think whether LeBron’s talking to the picture, that's on Jerry to address. In the same sense, it's 65 years ago and how times have changed. I mean look at the man's resume since then, right? As I said, I give grace. I think that's a conversation and question not only for him but for you guys and how y‘all feel and how accountable y’all have been in covering and discussing the disparities and differences in resume.

“As I said I’m here for growth and giving grace and trying to make this world a better place. That's who I am at my core and what | believe in. Unfortunate things come up from the past, pictures, and they show har far we've come, but at the same sense, they're a reminder of how short of a time that was ago. That wasn't that long ago that we were all sitting on different sides, and we weren't together. But as I said, I wouldn't be here if it were still that way. So I believe in grace and change. Those are questions for Jerry for y'all, honestly, that I don’t have quite the answers for.”

Some fans are commending Prescott for this response. Others are saying he's trying to be politically correct.

This situation might be complicated for Prescott. After all, he has a pretty close relationship with Jones.