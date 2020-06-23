Look: Dak Prescott Reacts To Signing The Franchise Tag

Dak Prescott hasn’t said much during this contract negotiation saga with the Dallas Cowboys. The star quarterback still isn’t saying much, but he did post a new photo on Instagram.

The former Mississippi State quarterback signed the exclusive franchise tender on Monday. It’s worth $31.4 million for one season.

By signing it, Prescott is locked in for 2020. He’s now allowed to take part in team activities and there will be no training camp holdout.

Prescott and the Cowboys are still able to negotiate a longterm extension, but they have until July 15 to do so. If they can’t come to an agreement, Prescott will be playing under the franchise tag in 2020.

The star quarterback took to Instagram shortly after news broke of his franchise tender signing. He appears to be excited about it.

Prescott has been the Cowboys’ starting quarterback since his rookie season in 2016, when he took over for an injured Tony Romo.

It’s been his job ever since and he’s done it quite well. Now, he’s looking to become one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league.

Prescott is believed to be seeking a deal worth more than $35 million/annually for four seasons. We’ll find out soon if he’s going to get it.

The Cowboys are scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sept. 13 against the Rams in Los Angeles.