Look: Dak Prescott Releases His First Comment On The Injury

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott just released his first comment since suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

Prescott suffered a major injury during the second half of last weekend’s Cowboys-Giants game. He was immediately taken to the hospital to correct a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle. Thankfully, the Pro Bowl quarterback’s surgery was successful.

Though he now has a long road ahead of himself, Prescott wanted to make sure he thanked everyone for their well wishes. The leader of the Cowboys had a heartfelt message to share to his fans on social media.

“Forever thankful for the love and support I’ve received,” Prescott wrote on Instagram. “I’ll be back stronger and better. Thank you all.”

From Dak Prescott on Instagram: thankful for all the support received since Sunday. pic.twitter.com/mFYle67rHd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2020

Several coaches and player have sent sincere messages to Prescott over the past few days.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford recently sent a vote of confidence to Prescott, saying “I know if anybody’s going to come back from it, it’s him.”

What truly makes this situation so heartbreaking is the fact that Prescott hasn’t been paid yet. He was willing to play on the franchise tag this year with the hope that he’d land a massive extension from Dallas in the offseason.

Hopefully, Prescott makes a full recovery from this ankle injury and continues where he left off this season.