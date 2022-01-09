Look: Dak Prescott Set A Cowboys Franchise Record Tonight

It’s been a tough season at times for Dak Prescott, but he set a pretty big Cowboys franchise record on Saturday night.

Prescott threw his 37th touchdown pass against the Eagles and passed Tony Romo for the most in a single season in Cowboys history.

Dak Prescott just threw his 37th TD pass of the season, passing Tony Romo for the most in a single-season in #Cowboys history. pic.twitter.com/XkGrbau4Pt — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 9, 2022

His 37th touchdown pass went to running back Corey Clement which put the game away for good. It was 30-20 at the time before this touchdown pass made it 37-20.

Prescott also got taken out of the game after this throw as head coach Mike McCarthy had seen enough from his franchise quarterback.

He will finish the regular season with 4,349 yards along with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Up until Dec. 26 against Washington, there had been a lot of questions surrounding him since he had been struggling the prior five games.

In those five games, Prescott had only five touchdowns and three interceptions, but he has put those questions to bed after these last three games.

He had a 12/0 TD/INT ratio in the Cowboys’ last three games as the offense has come back to life.

This is going to be a scary team starting next week if they keep clicking.